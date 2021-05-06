Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00.

Shares of NVCR traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,687. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

