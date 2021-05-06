Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Sells $329,001.27 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 3rd, Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

