Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PBCT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

