Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,789 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

QTRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 391,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,620. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

