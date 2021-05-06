Insider Selling: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO Sells $466,950.00 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBI opened at $28.20 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

