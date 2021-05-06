Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 286 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

