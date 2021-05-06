Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $138.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several analysts have commented on IBP shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

