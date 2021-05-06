Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 644,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.