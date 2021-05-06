Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 244.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

