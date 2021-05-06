Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Shares of IDN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 889,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

