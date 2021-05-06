Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

INS stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.11. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.