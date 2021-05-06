Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.52

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.52 and traded as high as C$35.43. Interfor shares last traded at C$35.23, with a volume of 349,475 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

