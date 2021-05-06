International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of IFF opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

