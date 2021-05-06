International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $158.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IFF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.43. 22,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,231. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

