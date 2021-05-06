International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 6.3%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 5,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 224,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $561.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.