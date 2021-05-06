Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.63.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP opened at C$30.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.33. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$31.73.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.