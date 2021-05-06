inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.
inTEST stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of 638.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.