inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

inTEST stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of 638.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

INTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

