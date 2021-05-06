Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Intrusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

