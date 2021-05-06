Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 80.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

PTF opened at $135.42 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $175.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

