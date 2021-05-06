Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.62. 574,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $215.99 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

