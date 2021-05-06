Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

