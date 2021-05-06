Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VTN stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $13.39.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

