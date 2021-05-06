Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
VTN stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $13.39.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
