Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical daily volume of 293 put options.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

