Investors Purchase High Volume of Lumber Liquidators Call Options (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 1,206 call options.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.
Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.