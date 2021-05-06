Investors Purchase High Volume of Lumber Liquidators Call Options (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 1,206 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.