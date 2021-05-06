Investors Purchase High Volume of SuRo Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average daily volume of 2,004 call options.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 70,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,941. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at $31,609,944.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

