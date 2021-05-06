Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,947 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 4,210 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. iRobot has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

