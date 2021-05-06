Investors Research Corp Acquires 399 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

