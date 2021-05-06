Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $190.68 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

