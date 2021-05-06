Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 313,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.