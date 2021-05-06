Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 129,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. Invitae has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

