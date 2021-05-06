Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.07

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $23.98. Ipsen shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

