IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.94 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 254.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

