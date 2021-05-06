Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 1,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

