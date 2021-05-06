iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 369.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

