iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,297 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,700 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

