iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Allworth Financial LP’s 8th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $125,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.58. 1,270,829 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68.

