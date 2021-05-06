iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.37. 65,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.23. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $224.11 and a 12-month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

