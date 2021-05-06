iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

