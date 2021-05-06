iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $418.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

