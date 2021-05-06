iStar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iStar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.