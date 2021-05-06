ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.95

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.95 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 1465447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.45 ($1.67).

A number of research firms recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.69. The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

