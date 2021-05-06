Ixcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,884.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 83.1% against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $1,884.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,189,094 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

