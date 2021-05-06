IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

