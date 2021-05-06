J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $169.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

