J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 16,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,181. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

