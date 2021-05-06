J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

