J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,129 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

