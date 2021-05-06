J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.