J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $372.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $373.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

