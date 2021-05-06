J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 390,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

